Bakersfield’s own Jim Ranger will kick off the reopening of the Kern County Fair Wednesday night. He joined Alex and Maddie on 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the performance.

Ranger rose to fame after being a finalist on Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Fairgoers can watch him perform at the Budweiser Pavilion Wednesday night at 8 p.m., free with fair admission.