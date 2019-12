It’s a local Christmas book about the woman everyone knows but knows nothing about- Mrs. Claus.

In Jammie Claus: The Christmas Tradition of Unconditional Giving, Mrs. Claus, or better known as Jammie Claus, spreads unconditional love and kindness throughout the world by delivering pajamas on Christmas Eve. She charts the path for Santa and fills your Jammie Claus Bag with Christmas pajamas as a sign that Santa is on his way.

For more information on the book visit this website.