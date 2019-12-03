Inclusion Films premiering “Carol of the Bells”

Inclusion Films will premier their film, “Carol of the Bells” tonight.

The movie was shot entirely in Bakersfield and will have a red carpet premier at 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Theater.

Tickets are $10 each.

According to the film website, the movie is described as the following:

A young father battles his past to find peace with his wife and son. Scott Johnson has always struggled with his secret adoption, and his life-changing moment as a child at Christmas time. Now, Scott has the answer to his greatest fear. Can he take the final step to bridge the truth about his first family and heal his wounds? Inclusion Films

To watch a full trailer of “Carol of the Bells” visit here.