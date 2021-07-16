In the kitchen with Eli: banana granola pops

Maddie’s son Eli joined the Sunrise crew in the kitchen on Friday to make a fun, frozen treat: banana granola pops.
Ingredients:
frozen, ripe bananas
granola
chocolate chips
popsicle sticks
sprinkles and other toppings
Directions: Mash bananas and granola together in a bowl. Then use a cookie scoop, or your hands if you’re brave, to make small balls. Put on a pan lined with parchment paper. Freeze for about half an hour. Insert your popsicle sticks, and return to freezer. When frozen solid, melt your chocolate chips in a glass bowl. Then spread your pops with melted chocolate and dip in your toppings; try coconut, nuts, get creative! Then store in the freezer and enjoy.