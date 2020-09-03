Implementing a ‘lazy’ parenting style can relieve stress and help kids grow their independence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jessica Burzlaff, a local Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist joined 17 News at Sunrise. Burzlaff shared how a ‘lazy’ parenting style can be helpful for busy parents during the pandemic juggling distance learning, work, and other priorities throughout the day.

Burzlaff says ‘lazy parenting’ is the idea “to just back off our kids a little bit and give them the freedom to be a little more independent.” She suggests giving kids an environment where they can have access to their own art supplies without asking for permission or implementing some chores where kids can learn new skills.