Ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Colleen Bauer, CEO, Founder, and Lead Planner of Fairy Godmother Events Inc., shared some ideas to still make Mother’s Day special even if you can’t celebrate in person this year.
Some of Bauer’s top ideas to celebrate mom include the following:
- Take your mom on a virtual vacation.
- Watch a good old fashion movie with her virtually.
- Shop at local restaurants, flower shops and bakeries to support local businesses.
- Take time to write a letter to your mom.
- Flowers are wonderful but plants will last.
- Have her favorite breakfast or coffee delivered to her.
- When dropping off a gift, dress up her door wreath.
- Take an online cooking class together.
- Make a video Mother’s Day greeting.
- Give her items for an at-home spa day.