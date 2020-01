BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Magdelene Hope will host a showing of “Nefarious: Merchant of Souls” a film spreading awareness about human trafficking.

The film screening will happen on today at the Historic Fox Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the film but a donation of any amount will be accepted and donated to Exodus Cry and Magdelene Hope.

For more information about the film, follow this link.