BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Experts say the Russian invasion of Ukraine could lead to a further rise in gas prices since Russia is the third largest exporter of oil.

Prices at gas pumps could go up across the country by as much as 20 to 30 cents a gallon. That means the national average could climb toward $4 a gallon, and could reach $5 a gallon in California.

Brent crude oil prices topped $105 a barrel yesterday. Buyers are shying away from Russian crude oil because of possible sanctions on it.

The Biden Administration is watching supplies for disruptions and hoarding issues.

Richard Gearhart, associate professor of economics at California State University, Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about those oil prices.

Gearhart said of biggest factors for high prices in California are regulations and taxes plus rising demand.

Watch the full interview for more.