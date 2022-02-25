BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Russia’s attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets.

The moves moderated throughout the day after President Biden said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans and announced new sanctions.

The stock market closed with the dow gaining 92 points to finish at 33,223.

Sherod Waite, financial advisor and managing partner with Moneywise Wealth Managements joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about Wall Street’s wild ride in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Waite said the recent struggles on Wall Street presented a chance for investors to go in and buy at lower prices, which caused the stock market to rebound relatively quickly.

He added that it might be a good time for people to take a look at their 401Ks and reassess how they are invested.

Watch the the full interview for more.