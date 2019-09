Shopping at the Marketplace today could benefit the American Cancer Society.

Various businesses at the shopping center will donate a portion of their proceeds to the American Cancer Society when visitors present this flyer:

Participating businesses include: Cold Stone Creamery, Just Wing It, Baja Fresh, Mexican Grill, Five Guys, Bella at the Marketplace, Rockin Crawfish, Julia Jewelry Botique, Lengthwise at the Marketplace, Applebee’s Grill and Bar, and Color Me Mine.