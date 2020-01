BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Next week we are teaming up with the Bakersfield City Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department for the annual Hook and Ladder Barbecue.

Visit Compassion Corner at 2120 L St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5.

For $5 you will get a hamburger, chips, cookie and a water.

Funds raised will benefit the benefiting Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor Foundations.

To pre-order 10 or more meals, call 432-5023.