BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 41-year-old man was shot after allegedly throwing bottles of beer and pointing a pellet gun at another man in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to Zephyr Lane near Workman Street for a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived, the man who reported the incident told officers he was armed and had a license to carry a concealed firearm. He also told officers he just shot a man who pointed a handgun at him.