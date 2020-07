BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - David Anderson, Financial Advisor and Managing Partner for Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest about the country's economic recovery.

Anderson discussed refinancing mortgages, making mortgage payments and unemployment, saying that the latest numbers indicate "we are in for a long haul." Bankruptcies are up 40% from last year, Anderson says "we are going to continue to see this type of financial devastation sadly."