Holiday shopping strategies, avoid ‘shipageddon’ as online purchases increases this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Andrea Woroch, Money-Saving Expert, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some holiday shopping tips and how to avoid ‘shipageddon’ as online purchases are expected to increases this year.

1. Shop early, like now. You want to start shopping now to secure those hot holiday items and also ensure they get to you or loved ones well before shipping backups begin. For instance, Walmart is hosting 3 sales events leading up to Black Friday named “Black Friday Deals for Days,” kicking off on November 4th and again on November 11th and November 25th. Meanwhile, The Home Depot will roll out Black Friday deals starting on November 6 which will run through early December. And Target will be hosting a variety of Black Friday-like sales throughout November. Bottom line, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score similar doorbuster deals!

2. Mark your calendar for early Black Friday sales. Prep your browser with a couple helpful tools to automate these savings. For instance, download the coupon tool Cently to your browser which automatically searches for, tests and applies any coupon codes and free shipping deals right to your online cart at check out and cash back deals.

3. Choose delivery options carefully. When available, choose drive up or curbside pick up options. Many retailers like Target and Old Navy even offer exclusive savings on orders when you choose the pick up option, so always look for such deals through sites like CouponFollow.com where you can search for coupon codes by store name.

4. Monitor prices drops. You can track price drops easily by using tools like Edison Mail’s Price Alert which will notify you if something you bought online goes on sale. Otherwise, the Paribus app will also look out for price drops but also requests the price adjustment on your behalf.

5. Send an e-gift card in a pinch. As inventory dwindles and shipping delays mount, don’t have to panic. Electronic gift cards are an easy solution to send to loved ones who don’t live nearby. Most retailers allow you to purchase gift cards online and send the voucher via email or text.