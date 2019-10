Hoffmann Hospice is hosting their annual Run to Remember on October 26.

The run will include a 10k, 5k, 1 mile and virtual run. Runners will meet at the Hoffmann Hospice home to run at 8 a.m. located at 4401 Buena Vista Rd.

Proceeds will go towards operating Hoffmann Hospice, a non-profit hospice operating since 1995 in Kern County.

To sign-up, visit here.