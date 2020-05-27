Historic NASA, SpaceX launch, scheduled to take flight today, has strong ties to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David D. McBride, Director of the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, joined 17 News at Sunrise. McBride explained the significance of the NASA, SpaceX flight scheduled for today, strong Kern County ties to the historic launch, and the type of work happening at the Armstrong Flight Research Center.

McBride offered advice for students interested in space exploration, he says “focus on your science and math studies, be a well-rounded team player and look for opportunities.”