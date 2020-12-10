Hanukkah begins tonight, annual Bakersfield Menorah Lighting happening Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger, Director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Hanukkah and the annual Bakersfield Menorah Lighting.

“In the state of the world and where we are today, the significance is even more important, that we light the menorah, we bring light and joy to our homes but not only that, we share it with the world around us,” said Rabbi Schlanger.

This year, the menorah lighting will be held drive-thru and social distancing styles at the Chabad Jewish Community Center located at 6901 Ming Ave. The event will be held from 5 to 6 pm on Sunday.

If anyone needs a menorah or candles, Rabbi Schlanger encourages the community to pick them up for free at the center between 9 am and 12 pm today.