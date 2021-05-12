Guarantee Shoe Center kicking off Shoes For Our Homeless drive Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Guarantee Shoe Center owner Roscoe Rolnik and Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about their upcoming Shoes For Our Homeless drive.

The drive kicks off on Friday. Shoes and clothes that are collected through the drive will be provided to the Homeless Center. Items can be dropped off at the store, located at the intersection of 21st and Chester Streets, as well as at the lobby of the KGET studios, located at 2120 L St.

