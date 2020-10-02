Greek Food Festival happening throughout October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Irene Sinopole, Publicity for the annual Saint George Greek Food Festival, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about festival operations this year.

The festival will be happening on October 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will still be held at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 401 Truxtun Ave.

This year, food will be served take-out only and can be pre-paid online at bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org.

The festival has shared a special recipe for those who would like to make a dish at home.

Greek Potatoes

Ingredients

4-5 medium potatoes, cut in wedges

1 lemon, juiced

½ cube butter, melted

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp. dried oregano (can also use ½ chopped fresh)

½ cup Italian parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: