‘Got Talent?’ virtual fundraiser to benefit Be Finally Free Inc.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nikki Linenberger, Executive Director for Be Finally Free, Inc., joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their upcoming virtual fundraiser.

To participate in ‘Got Talent?’ participants must email a one to two minute video that shows off their talent to info@befinallyfree.org and pay a $20 tax-deductible entry fee.

The deadline to submit a video is Sunday and a live showing of ‘Got Talent?’ will be streamed on Facebook Live Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Winners will be chosen for cash prizes.

For more information, visit Be Finally Free Inc. online here.

