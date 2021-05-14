Golf tournament being held next week to recognize local healthcare heroes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mike Burton, president of the Seven Oaks Country Club’s board of directors, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about a golf tournament being held next week for our healthcare heroes.

In recognition of Hospital Week, local hospital workers can enjoy a day of golfing at the country club on May 17. A golf tournament will be held on May 17 with check-in at 9:30 a.m. The event includes 18 holes of golf, a grab-and-go lunch, an awards ceremony and several contests.

To join a team, contact Memorial Hospital or Adventist Health Bakersfield.