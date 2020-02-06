Golden Empire Transit holds job recruitment fair

Golden Empire Transit(GET) is having a hiring fair coming up next week.

GET is looking for bus operators, relief operators, bus cleaners and maintenance positions.

The event is next Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just head to the GET Bus board room at 1830 Golden State Ave.

Before coming to the job fair candidates should prepare for on the spot interviews. Also, make sure to bring you DMV K4 printout. You must have a high school diploma or GED. A resume is optional.

Qualifications for jobs: