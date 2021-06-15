Golden Empire Gleaners holding Oil Can Do It Food Drive Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Glen Ephrom, executive director of Golden Empire Gleaners, joined 17 News at Sunrise this morning to discuss the Oil Can Do It Food Drive on Thursday.

The drive takes place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Aera Energy parking lot at 10000 Ming Ave. Gleaners is asking for donors to bring non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help replenish the shelves at the food bank and help feed hungry families in Kern County.

You can also donate to the Gleaners online using this link.