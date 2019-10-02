Go Red Por tu Corazón, encouraging Latinas to take charge of their health

The American Heart Association will host Go Red Por tu Corazón to encourage Latinas to take charge of their health.

On Sunday, representatives from the American Heart Association, Dignity Health Bakersfield, and other health experts will be at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Youth Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Representatives will talk to women about taking charge of their health and reducing their risk for cardiovascular diseases.

For more information, visit the American Heart Association – Kern County Facebook page.