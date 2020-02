BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) – The Go Red For Women luncheon will be on Friday, March 6 at the Bakersfield Mariott.

Hosted by the American Heart Association, the luncheon, part of the Go Red for Women campaign, hopes to raise awareness about women’s heart health.

A health and wellness expo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. following with a luncheon and fashion show from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the luncheon are available to purchase online at this link.