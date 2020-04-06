Give Big Kern campaign to help over 130 local nonprofits, donate now through May 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Give Big Kern fundraiser is now live and happening online. The annual campaign will help fundraiser for over 130 nonprofits in Kern County through the month-long fundraiser.

Community members can make direct donations to nonprofits on the Give Big Kern website here.

Through May 5, one dollar from every Chipotle Chicken Sandwich purchased at Sequoia Sandwhich Company will be donated to Give Big Kern.

Through May 4, special Give Big Kern cookies will be decorated and sold by Cornerstone Bakery. One dollar from the specialty cookies will be donated to the fundraiser. On May 5, two dollars from the specialty cookie sales will be donated. Cornerstone Bakery is located on 2100 19th St., Suite D.

The campaign will end on May 5, Give Big Kern Day of Giving.

Some nonprofits participating include:

For a full list of nonprofits, visit here.