BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Saturday at the Bakersfield Condors’ game is Girls Rock Night.

Before the game, a panel of women from the community will speak including Jessica Mathews with League of Dreams, Tiffany Chatman Facility Engineer with Aera Energy, Krista Horton Social Media Influencer, and Dr. Lynette Zelezny President of CSUB.

The panel will happen from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the game.

For tickets, visit this link.