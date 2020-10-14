Get the most out of Amazon Prime Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Andrea Woroch, Money-Saving Expert, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share tips when shopping on Amazon Prime Day.

Know what to buy

Not everything is on sale. Some great deals available are for Amazon products include Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and Amazon Home Basics. Some deals Woroch recommends are the following:

50% off Echo Show 5 — Smart display with Alexa –features video calling

28% off Apple AirPods with Charging Case

47% off Fire HD 10 inch tablet or get the 7 inch Fire Tablet for just $49

38% off iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

38% off Kindle Paperweight

Beware of the hype

Although the day includes deals but it may not be the best day to shop for what you are looking for. Woroch recommends using a price comparison tool like Popcart or visiting CamelCamelCamel.com to check price histories of products sold at Amazon.

Prepare

Be aware of impulse buys as big deals can lead to unnecessary purchases. Keep in mind what you need around your home, kids virtual learning accessories, upcoming celebrations, and tech items.

Woroch says other retailers such as Target and Nordstrom are also having sales during this time.