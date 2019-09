The Garces Memorial High School annual Holy Smoke Barbecue will be on Thursday, September 26.

On the menu this year, 14 oz filets with twice backed potatoes, gourmet salad, Pyrenees French Bakery bread and Jake’s Tex-Mex famous cake. Dinner will be served at Garces Memorial High School beginning at 5:30 p.m. A drive-thru option will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online here or at BBQ Factory Steakhouse on Rosedale Highway.