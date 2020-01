Fuzzy Owen, known for his role in the Bakersfield sound, will speak at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame on January 23.

A newly released book titled “Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens and Me” was released last year. The book features stories told by Fuzzy Owen.

On January 23, Owen will be interviewed by Phil Neighbors at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. Tickets are listed for $20.

For more information, call the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame at 864-1701.