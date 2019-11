The Frontier High School soccer team is gearing up for two fundraisers.

Alumni Give Back Night will be on December 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two soccer games will be played, a scrimmage at 6 p.m. and an alumni game at 7 p.m. Entry is $5.

A Youth Soccer Camp will be held on January 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp is open for girls ages four to 13-years-old. A special guest from the Houston Dash will be a part of the camp.