BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Initiatives Manager with the United Way of Kern County, shared more about the VITA program.

The free tax preparation program is available to middle and low income families. The tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17 but the program is available all year.

To check if you qualify and for more information about VITA, visit UnitedWayKern.org.