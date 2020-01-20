BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Youth 2 Leaders Education Foundation is holding a free FASFA and Dream Act workshop for students.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. students and their families can get more information about the FASFA, Dream Act. Services will be provided at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office located on 1300 17th St.

Students are advised to bring a Social Security number, parent’s Social Security card or ITIN, a parent’s 2018 federal income tax return and a student’s 2018 federal income tax return.

Immigration services will also be provided by Attorney Sully Bryan, along with a Know Your Rights presentation.

For more information, call 374-8817.