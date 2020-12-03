Free COVID-19 testing, PPE and masks available on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Raji Brar, Co-Founder of the Sikh Women’s Association, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about an upcoming free COVID-19 testing site.

The Sikh Women’s Association, Jakara Movement and Kern County Public Health have teamed up to provide free testing on Sunday.

Brar says “it was time for us to do something in the Sikh community,” she continued to say “sometimes for folks it is important to understand something in your own language…there will be materials in Punjabi.”

COVID-19 testing, PPE, and masks will be available at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar, located at 7000 Wible Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Insurance is not needed to get tested.