Free barbecue for veterans and first responders happening Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Burton joined 17 News at Sunrise this morning to share details about a free barbecue happening on Wednesday for veterans and first responders.

The drive-thru barbecue event will be held at the Elks Lodge, located on 1616 30th St., at 11 a.m. Veterans and first responders will receive a free email with ID. The public is invited to purchase a meal for $8. The lunch will benefit Kern County 999 Fund and Kern Burn Survivors.

For large orders, contact Kevin Burton at 661-333-0889.