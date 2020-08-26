Federal Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site to be outside KGET Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined 17 News at Sunrise. Tamsi shared more about free COVID-19 testing happening outside our station in partnership with the Hispanic Chamber and Kern County Public Health.

The COVID-19 Federal Mobile Test Site will be located at Compassion Corner at the corner of 22nd and L Streets. It will be a free self-swab test opportunity. The site will be staffed by Cal OES, the National Guard and local medical staff.

You are asked to pre-register here, but walk-ups are also welcome that day.

The testing site will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.