CALM Zoo will hold their annual Feast for the Beasts on November 29.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests can bring animal food donations as an entry fee.

A $25 gift card from the following locations will admits two adults and two children:

Petsmart

Albertsons

Food Maxx

Lassens

Round Up Feed Supply

Office Max/Depot

Stinson’s Stationers

Home Depot

Lowe’s

For a full list of items accepted for entry, visit here.