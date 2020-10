BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Heather Frank, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Farm to Table(aux) benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

The annual fundraiser will be held virtually on Friday at 6:30 p.m. but auction items are currently live. Some silent auction items include virtual cooking lessons, art, and more.

Registration is free, visit here to sign-up.