Bakersfield, Calif. — Lori Honea from the Volunteer Center returns to SUNRISE ahead of Tuesday’s annual fan drive for seniors who can’t afford air conditioning during Bakersfield’s extreme heat. They’re accepting new fans in addition to monetary donations at Compassion Corner, 22nd and L streets from 5am to 7pm. Fans may be picked up on Friday, call 661-395-9787 for details.