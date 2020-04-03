Entertainment to pass time while social distancing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I have been using my time indoors to look for programs and movies to help you pass the time.

Apple TV+ is launching “Home Before Dark.” The series is based on the real story of a 9 year old girl who becomes an investigative reporter in Pennsylvania. The mystery will draw you in and the characters will keep you engaged.

Normally, Apple TV+ offers up an episode at a time but in this case all 10 episodes in the first season were made available today.

Projects featuring super heroes tend to be popular. That’s why I am recommending “The Boys” on Amazon Prime. Jack Quaid has stars in the series based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It offers a very real look at what would when superheroes work for big corporations and abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Quaid and Karl Urban play a couple of powerless humans who try to help keep the super powerful under control.

I mentioned the Netflix series “Insatiable” a few weeks ago but want to give it another push. The series starring Debby Ryan and Christopher Gorham that looks at what happens when a young beauty pageant contestant will do anything to win. One of my guilty pleasure movies is the 1999 release “Drop Dead Gorgeous” starring Kirsten Dunst. It is as if that wickedly funny movie about beauty pageants had a baby with “Desperate Housewives.”

If you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, the USA Network will air a “Modern Family” marathon on Saturday. Good way to get caught up before the series finale this month.

One of the first businesses to be impacted by people being urged to stay at home because of the coronavirus was the movie industry. When theaters shut down, there has been no way to show new releases. And, movies that had just opened had their runs cut short.

In response, studios have started releasing their films early through digital platforms such as Amazon Fire devices, Apple TV, On Demand, Amazon, X-box and Google Play. Here are a few movies that were in theaters only a few weeks ago that you can now watch at home.

Recent theatrical release “Call of the Wild” features Harrison Ford in this film based on the classic novel while “I Still Believe” is based on the true story of the singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp – played by KJ Apa – whose faith is tested when his new wife becomes terminally ill. Both are available now.

“Bad Boys for Life” has Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as tough Miami cops. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” is based on the TV series is being released digitally only five weeks after the theatrical opening.

And of course the latest movie in the “Star Wars” franchise – “Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” – is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital platforms. It’s a weak ending to the series but still has enough big battles and an appearance by Carrie Fisher to make it worth seeing.

This is a weird new world in entertainment. “Trolls: World Tour” was scheduled to open in theaters on April 10. It will now be available through digital platforms on that day. I will have a review of the film for you next week.