Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals is getting ready to kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the EmpowHER event.

EmpowHER-A Girl’s Night Out is free and open for all women. Mothers, daughters, friends and more are invited to visit Mercy Hospital Southwest- Friends of Mercy Walking Path- at 551 Shanley Ct. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The evening will include appetizers, shopping, music, Girl Talk and more.

To RSVP, call 324-7070.