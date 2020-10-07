Edwards Air Force Base holding hybrid air show Friday and Saturday

Sunrise Interviews
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Major Thomas Stuart joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Edwards Air Force Base hybrid air show happening Friday and Saturday.

As part of the show, the base will conduct city flyovers, including parts of Kern County. On Friday, the community can see planes fly over city of Tehachapi between 11:15 am – 12:10 p.m, and over Bakersfield between 11:20 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.

To watch the air show online and find a complete list of city flyovers, visit this link here.

