BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Medical researchers are seeing a big increase in eating disorders as a result of the pandemic, especially among young girls.

Reports show the number of emergency room visits related to eating disorders for teenage girls doubled during the pandemic.

Nutritionist Nicole Giumarra spoke with 17 News at Sunrise on recognizing symptoms and treatment.

Giumarra said parents can look for signs of an increased concern in body image, body size and dieting in their kids.

Giumarra said an eating disorder is a mental health disorder that disrupts normal intake of food including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating or avoidant/restrictive intake disorders.

Giumarra said social media plays a large role in body dissatisfaction in teens, especially with increased screen time during the pandemic.

Parents should alert their pediatrician if they notice any of the signs.

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit the National Eating Disorders website or call the hotline at 1-800-931-2237.