The inaugural East Bakersfield Leadership Awards will be held on Wednesday, May 15.

The 2019 recipients are Esther Manzano, Norma Diaz, Brandi De La Garza, and Lee Vasquez.

Recipients will be acknowledged for their actions in the community and dedication to making a difference.

The luncheon will be at David Nelson Pocket Park, 1511 Niles St. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.