BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dress for Success Bakersfield is holding a Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Saturday.

Entry is $50 and each ticket includes a dinner buffet.

The tournament will be at the Aviator Casino on 1225 Airport Drive in Delano. Dinner will be at 5 p.m. and poker begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit here.