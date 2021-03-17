Dr. Steve Ratty, wife recall battles with COVID-19; long-lasting effects remain after near-death experience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Steve Ratty, a local optometrist, and wife Mary, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share their battles with COVID-19 and the lasting effects it left on their lives physically and mentally.

The two fell ill with COVID-19 in March 2020, and soon after, Dr. Ratty was intubated for several weeks.

Dr. Ratty described his long road to recovery. “I am in still in stage four kidney failure…the bottom of my feet are always numb.” Mary says her taste and smell “comes and goes.”

The two shared how they have a different perspective on life now. “Since Steve came home, it’s just such as great appreciation, we are so blessed but so grateful,” Mary said. “We appreciate our days a little bit more than we used to.”