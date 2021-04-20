Dr. Sonya Christian selected to be next Kern Community College District chancellor, shares her journey and aspirations for this new role

by: Raquel Vega

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about being selected to be the next chancellor for the Kern Community College District.

Dr. Christian started as a mathematics faculty member at Bakersfield College in 1991 and served as a faculty member, department chair and dean until December 2002, when she moved to Oregon. She came back to serve as the president of Bakersfield College in 2012.

“Nine years later to be taking on the role of chancellor with the confidence of the board is just unbelievable.”

