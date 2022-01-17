Dr. Ravi Patel discuss targeted therapy cancer treatments, PSMA testing for prostate cancer and early cancer detection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Director of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC) Dr. Ravi Patel, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss targeted therapy cancer treatments.

Dr. Patel discusses on how this new treated helps directly fight the cancer and keeps the collateral damage to a minimum.

“We can get medicines which are targeting, specifically the cancer cells and not causing collateral damage to the hair or the blood cells. So, it becomes very effective,” Patel said.

A new test for prostate cancer is also available and Dr. Patel talks about the benefits of this new test and how it allows for early detection.

“It’s a different kind of a imaging tool where you can detect hidden activity of prostate cancer so you can identify it and treat it or not do unnecessary surgery,” Patel said.

Dr. Patel also spoke about the 30 percent decline in cancer in general.

“What’s happening is that all of the things, which are: people discussing, educating people, don’t smoke, do your mammograms, do your colonoscopes. All of this is paying off,” Patel said. “We are picking up the cancer early. Patients are being cured, so, the death rates are going down.”