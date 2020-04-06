Dr. Kothary: Where California is on ‘the curve,’ guidance for using masks and more

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central CA Division joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss when California may see a ‘peak’ in cases, guidance for using masks properly and more.
