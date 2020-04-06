Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Dr. Kothary: Where California is on ‘the curve,’ guidance for using masks and more

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central CA Division joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss when California may see a ‘peak’ in cases, guidance for using masks properly and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open