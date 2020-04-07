Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Dr. Kothary: Social distance practices working, could the virus return in the fall, and more

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central CA Division, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss if social distance practices are working, if the coronavirus may return in the fall and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open